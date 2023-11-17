She Cranes will start their 2024 international campaign with a battle against the top three netball-playing sides in the world.

Uganda will take on Australia, England and New Zealand early next year in the Vitality Netball Nations Cup.

England Netball announced on Thursday that the four-day tournament is set to take place across two venues in London and Leeds in January 2024.

The matches will be played at the OVO Arena Wembley and First Direct Arena across the weekends of 20-21 and 27-28 January.

“Following an historic summer where the Roses were once again catapulted into the nation’s hearts, we’re excited to host a Vitality Netball Nations Cup where our fans will have the privilege of watching some of the world’s very best netballers and of course have the opportunity to get behind the Vitality Roses.

“The two venues in London and Leeds will offer the perfect backdrop for this incredible showcase of highly anticipated matches and demonstrates the growing support and interest in our sport in this country.

“We are very much looking forward to welcoming Australia, New Zealand and Uganda for this fiercely contested Series which will get the 2024 netball calendar off to a fantastic start,” Fran Connolly, the Chief Executive Officer at England Netball said of the event.

The ever-improving She Cranes had their best World Cup finish when placing fifth in South Africa in July this year and the tournament provides yet another platform to gauge themselves against the world’s best.

Netball Nations Cup Schedule (EAT)

Saturday, 20th January – OVO Arena Wembley, London

Australia vs. New Zealand – 6:00 p.m.

England vs. Uganda – 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, 21st January – OVO Arena Wembley, London

New Zealand vs. Uganda – 5:00 p.m.

England vs. Australia – 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, 27th January – First Direct Arena, Leeds

Australia vs. Uganda – 6:00 p.m.

England vs. New Zealand – 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, 28th January – First Direct Arena, Leeds

Third-place Playoff – 5:00 p.m.

Final – 7:15 p.m.