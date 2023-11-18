Peace Lekuru capped off a colourful opening day at the 2023 Safari 7s in Nairobi, Kenya with a double brace of tries against the Tuks.
Uganda won two of three of their matches to stay in contention for a semifinal place in the knockouts on Day Two.
