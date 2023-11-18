Uganda Cranes head coach, Paul Put, expressed disappointment with the referee’s decision that ended up giving Guinea the victory in the opening game of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.

Goals from Adhibou Camara and Seydouba Cisse gave Guinea the victory while Fahad Bayo’s equaliser for Uganda turned into a consolation.

The Cranes had a decent show holding Guinea for over 90 minutes before Bevis Mugabi was judged to have fouled Guinea’s forward.

Second-half substitute Cisse Seydouba curled home a well-weighed freekick to beat Salim Jamal who seemed to be lost at the far post.

During the post-match conference, Put noted that he felt undone by the call since Yunus Sentamu had been fouled before Guinea won possession to make the attack.

“I did not understand the referee’s call because he had to give us a free-kick before it ended up on the other side,” Put told the press.

“It’s really bad luck for our players who fought all through the game. We played a very good game and did not deserve to lose the game,” he added.

Put credited his troops for the show and promised that they would go back to the drawing board to analyse where the team could improve.

“I congratulate the players because they worked so hard and fought for the team. In the second half, we were the better side all through.

“We were compact and the boys are starting to adapt to what we are asking them to play. We are going back to analyse the game and see where to improve,” he concluded.

Uganda will return to action on Tuesday, November 21 as they take on Somalia at the same ground.