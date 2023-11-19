Overview: By the 5KM mark,, Jacob Kiplimo had covered 14:24 minutes with a pace of 2:54 minutes per kilometer. At the 10 KM stage, he accelerated to 2:35 minutes per kilometer having used a total of 30:35 minutes. His sprint speed further improved to 2:31 minutes per kilometer by the time he kicked at the finishing line.

2023 ZevenHeubenloop 7 Hills Race

Gold : Jacob Kiplimo (Uganda) – 00:41:05

Silver : Rodgers Kibet (Uganda) – 00:42:44

Bronze : Amos Serem (Kenya) – 00:43:07

4th : Filmon Tesfu (France) – 44:00

5th: Mike Foppen (France) – 44:01

Uganda’s Jacob Kiplimo set a new world record in the 15 KM race with victory at the 2023 ZevenHeubenloop 7 Hills race in Nijmegen city, Netherlands on Sunday, November 19.

The 23-year-old long distance Ugandan athlete crossed the finishing line after running 41:05 minutes.

By the 5KM mark, Kiplimo had covered 14:24 minutes with a pace of 2:54 minutes per kilometer.

At the 10 KM stage, he accelerated to 2:35 minutes per kilometer having used a total of 30:35 minutes.

His sprint speed further improved to 2:31 minutes per kilometer by the time he kicked at the finishing line.

Jacob Kiplimo smiles during the interview during the post run interview

Also a gold medalist at the 2023 World Cross country championships in Bathurst in Australia and the New York City Half Marathon, Kiplimo came ahead of another Ugandan, Rodgers Kibet.

Kiplimo also set a world record during the Lisbon 2021 Half marathon with 57:31 minutes.

Kibet posted 42:44 minutes ahead of Kenya’s Amos Serem 43:07 who settled for bronze.

French man Filmon Tesfu was fourth with 44:00 minutes and country-mate Mike Foppen came fifth with 44:01 minutes.

Another French, Mustefa Kedir was 6th (44:04) as Emil Danielsson (Sweden) was 7th with a timing of 44:06.

Burundian Therence Bizoza (44:10), Italian Yohanes Chiappinelli (44:14) and Ethiopia’s Kebede Tulu (44:34) completed the top ten respective positions.

Teams:

Stichting NPSB team came top with a total of 45,756 points ahead of MSD Animal Health Boxmeer 1 (45,238 points) and 11 Luchtmobiele Brigade (44,322 points).

The ZevenHeubenloop 7 Hills race start and finish points are at the Groesbeekseweg near the Sumatrastraat.

Over 18,500 runners took part in this year’s edition, arguably the largest 15 KM race in the whole world.