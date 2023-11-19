Overview: A number of sponsors and partners have joined the 2023 Kinyara Sugar Golf Open noble cause ranging from KCB Bank Uganda, Liaison Group as well as a number of insurance companies as Sanlam Insurance, UAP Insurance, ICEA Lion Insurance, MUA and GoldStar Insurance Limited.

The 25th edition of the Kinyara Golf Open championship will be held between 23rd to 25th November 2023 at the 9-hole Kinyara Golf course in Masindi.

Addressing journalists during the official launch at Uganda Golf Club in Kampala on Friday, November 17, the tournament organizers vowed to organize a successful championship.

Moses Enzama (Kinyara Club captain) addressing the media at the launch alongside other officials at UGC

Moses Enzama, the Kinyara Golf Club captain hinted that a total of over 200 golfers is the target for the event that will be making 25 years since inception.

These golfers will be in either gender both in the professional and amateur clusters.

“We are excited that the Kinyara Golf Open championship is back and running with the 25th edition. We expect about 200 golfers, both men and ladies in the amateur and professional categories” Enzama noted.

Professional golfer Herman Deco Mutebi in action. He is among the pros expected to play in Masindi at the 2023 Kinyara Golf Open | Credit: John Batanudde

According to Enzama, the tournament will be held across over three days, teeing off on Thursday, 23rd November 2023 with the professionals and gross sections for 36 holes.

These two categories will wind business on Friday, 24th November 2023 before the rest of the golfers will play on Saturday, 25th November 2023.

The professionals’ total kitty is Ug.Shs 10,000,000.

Sponsors and partners show off some of the trophies to be won at the 2023 Kinyara Open

Sponsors and partners’ unity:

A number of sponsors and partners have joined this noble cause ranging from KCB Bank Uganda, Liaison Group as well as a number of insurance companies as Sanlam Insurance, UAP Insurance, ICEA Lion Insurance, MUA and GoldStar Insurance Limited.

All these sponsors and partners were ably represented at the launch.

The Kinyara Corporate Communications manager Aldon Walukamba expressed gratitude upon about the continuous growth of this championship.

“Kinyara Golf Open championship is very proud to associate with very strong brands. The tournament will feature high profile golfers including the professionals and the top amateurs led by the defending champion Joseph Cwinya-ai. Kinyara Sugar Limited is delighted to host this tournament alongside the other companies” Walukamba remarked.

L-R: Aldon Walukamba (PRO Kinyara Sugar)_Moses Enzama (Kinyara Sugar Captain) and Daniel Kairu Head of Business Development and Marketing) present the Ug.Shs 30,000,000 dummy cheque | Credit: David Isabirye

Each of the sponsors made a significant financial contribution towards the tranquil running of the tournament.

The exceling golfers will be rewarded with trophies and various prizes with the successful hole-in-one shot winner taking home half a tonne of sugar.