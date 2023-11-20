Overview: Together We Can Cycling Ug is organizing the Grand Regional Cycling race on Sunday, 26th November 2023 around the Lubiri Ring road in Kampala. At least 100 riders are expected in either gender. There are appeasing prizes including the land title for the overall winner in men as well as cash rewards - Solomon Ssebakaaki (Managing Director)

Event : Grand Regional Cycling Race

: Grand Regional Cycling Race Categories : 105 KM (Men), 7 KM (Women & Veterans)

: 105 KM (Men), 7 KM (Women & Veterans) Date: Sunday, 26 th November 2023

Sunday, 26 November 2023 Schedule : 7 AM briefing of riders; 9 AM (Start of races)

: 7 AM briefing of riders; 9 AM (Start of races) Venue: Ring Road, Lubiri Mengo – Kampala

The best male cyclist at the 2023 Grand regional race championship due this Sunday (26th November) stands to be rewarded with a genuine land title courtesy of Century Properties & Real Estates Limited.

The first and second runners up will take home a motor bike and a cow respectively, among other prizes for the rest of the top performers.

This was announced during the official press conference to usher in the event held at Sanyuka Restaurant at Lubiri in Mengo, Kampala on Monday, November 20, 2023.

Solomon Ssebakaaki, the managing director of the event organizers Together We Can (TWC) Cycling Ug confirmed the prizes as he revealed the entire organization.

“Together We Can Cycling Ug is organizing the Grand Regional Cycling race on Sunday, 26th November 2023 around the Lubiri Ring road in Kampala. At least 100 riders are expected in either gender. There are appeasing prizes including the land title for the overall winner in men as well as cash rewards” Ssebakaaki remarked.

Ssebakaaki was flanked by other officials Joel Muwanguzi (Treasurer), a cyclist Abdul Lubega and Kigongo Ssemakula, the representative from Uganda Cycling Association (UCA).

The briefing of all cyclists will be commence by 7 A.M ahead of the competition at 9 AM.

“I am training every day for this event and It is so far so good. By Sunday, I will be fully ready to compete” Lubega, a rider affiliated to Kampala City Cycling Club stated.

Distances to be covered:

The longest distance to be covered will be 105 kilometres, an equivalent of 30 laps around the ring road for the elite (professional athletes).

The women, fun riders and veterans (elderly) will cover 7 kilometres (2 laps).

Prizes:

A land title will be given to the best rider in the professional (Elite) cluster.

The first runners up will take home a motor-bike, the second runners up a cow, sofa set for fourth placed cyclist, Fridge for fifth and a mountain bike apiece for the riders in positions 6 to 10.

For the women and veteran cyclists, the outstanding one will be rewarded with Ug.shs 200,000 each.

The first and second runners up will each take Ug.Shs 150,000 and Ug.Shs 100,000 respectively.

Partners:

To make the event a success, Together We Can Cycling Ug is working closely with a number of partners.

These partners include Uganda Cycling Association (UCA), the mother body in charge of this sport.

The others are Uganda Police, Kampala Capital City Authority, Century Properties & Real Estates Limited, Kampala City Cycling Club, Mwana Wattu Furniture Uganda Limited, Chicken Spray, Crown Japan Katwe and others yet to join.

How to register:

Any willing person ready to participate ought to register for this event at the Katwe based headquarters of Together We Can Cycling Ug (BMK House, Katwe).

Alternatively, one can dial +256706770872 or +256763145915 for further details.

Established and seasoned professional riders as Aziz Ssempijja (Ugandan champion), Charles Kagimu (African champion) and others will battle their lungs out amidst the rookies.

