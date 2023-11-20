Overview: City Oilers will kickstart the journey with the clash against Madagascar’s COSPN on Tuesday in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Road to BAL Elite 16

Tuesday, November 21, 2023

City Oilers vs COSPN – 6:00 p.m., EAT

City Oilers head coach Mandy Juruni is confident ahead of their opener in the Road to BAL Elite 16 East Division tournament.

City Oilers will kickstart the journey to next year’s Basketball Africa League with the clash against Madagascar’s COSPN on Tuesday.

In his interview with Kawowo Sports, Juruni oozed confidence about his troops making it to their second successive season of Africa’s premier club basketball competition.

“I trust the team and am confident we shall make it,” Juruni confidently said.

“It’s not going to be given to us but rather we ought to work hard for it. We trust ourselves and so we ought to fight and make sure we make it,” he added.

In the same breath, the softspoken gaffer added that BAL is always their target and so they do everything preparing for it as the ultimate outcome of their hard work.

“BAL has always been our target. We know that every year the competition gets better but also tougher since teams prepare well. However, we have done our homework.

“Having been at BAL last year, we saw how good the atmosphere can be. So, it’s always our longed-for destination and so we shall make it.”

The nine-time National Basketball League champions will be hoping to take one of the three available tickets from the tournament.

The two finalists and the winner of the classification game will take the three available tickets to earn a spot in the prestigious BAL.