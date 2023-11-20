Overview: The team’s roster has witnessed notable additions such as Robinson Opong Odoch, Germain Roeback Junior, Brandon Ssebirumbi, Miller Junior Dane Anthony, and Parish Petty Perry.

City Oilers will be representing Uganda in the upcoming Basketball Africa League Elite 16 that gets underway on Tuesday, November 21.

The team’s roster witnessed notable additions with Robinson Opong Odoch and Germain Roebuck Jr returning while Brandon Ssebirumbi, Dane Miller Jr and Parish Petty Perry will be lacing up for City Oilers for the first time.

Fayed Baale, Tonny Drilleba, Ivan Muhwezi, James Okello, Titus Lual, Edrine Walujjo and rising star Allawi Ssenkubuge are the home players who made the roster.

Oilers head coach Mandy Juruni says the additions were made with continuity and team chemistry at the back of the mind.

“I am always concerned with continuity of the team as well as our chemistry. I think apart from Petty and Miller, the rest have been with us before,” Juruni told Kawowo Sports.

“Petty and Miller are very experienced players and have played on a high level. Miller has been at BAL twice and [has been] one of the best players.

“They are good additions. Petty is a good point guard and it’s one area we needed to empower since we do not have Jimmy [Enabu],” he explained.

Juruni added that their exposure and quality will help the team control and manage games better.

“Having Petty, Fayed and Drilleba as our primary ball handlers or point guards really gives us a good chance to always be in control of the game and even manage it better.”

Center Ssebirumbi joins the group with loads of experience having played in Australia, Spain, Mexico and Venezuela. His presence in the paint will help the team dominate in support of the gaffer’s philosophy.

“I have been following what he (Ssebirumbi) has been doing and we needed that. Obviously, my coaching philosophy over the years requires a big so that we dominate inside.

“We want to be the inside and outside kind of team. We lacked that in the previous BAL because it was more about the guards shooting from outside.”

City Oilers kickstart the tournament on Tuesday as they take on Madagascar’s COSPN.

The Oilers will be hoping to take one of the three available tickets from the tournament to qualify for their second straight BAL.