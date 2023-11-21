Uganda Cranes earned their first win of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers after edging past Somalia on Tuesday.

In the game played at Stade Du Municipal in Berkane, Morocco, Rogers Mato’s first half strike was the difference.

The lanky winger fired home in the fourth minute to help Uganda earn all three points.

A good run started by Travis Mutyaba saw him release Elvis Bwomono on the right and his cross found Allan Oyirwoth who set up Mato to fire home.

Somalia ended the game with a player less following the send off of Ahmed Mohammed towards the end of the first half.

Coach Paul Put made three changes from the team that started against Guinea with Allan Oyirwoth handed his debut.

Elvis Bwomono started at right back with Kenneth Semakula moving to the midfield.

In the other change, Isima Watenga started in goal ahead of Salim Omar Magoola.

Despite having the lion’s share of possession, Uganda failed to find the way past the ten men of Somalia in the second half.

Uganda ends the first window of the World Cup Qualifiers with three points from two games.

The Uganda Cranes will return to action in June next year with two home games against Botswana and Algeria.

Uganda Cranes Starting XI

Isima Watenga, Elvis Bwomono, Aziizi Kayondo, Bevis Mugabi, Halidi Lwaliwa, Khalid Aucho, Kenneth Semakula, Allan Oyirwoth, Travis Mutyaba, Fahad Bayo, Rogers Mato