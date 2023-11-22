Overview: The renovation and rehabilitation of Mandela National Stadium is being executed by the engineering brigade of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF).

The grueling process of renovation and rehabilitation of Mandela National Stadium – Namboole is promising.

After the leveling and grass-planting exercise last week, the grass seeds has since sprouted out with a green layer now visible.

The seats in this 42,000-capacity stadium are also being fixed in the VIP, media tribune and general stands as well.

The playing surface is being worked upon

Renovations inside the changing rooms

There are also on-going renovations on the floodlights, in the changing rooms and other facilities before the running tartan will also be re-laid.

Background:

In 2019, this facility was closed with no further sports activities to pave way for the renovation and rehabilitation done by the engineering brigade of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF).

This commenced with the securing of the three land titles for arguably the biggest sports amenity in Uganda on block 234 plot 1334 (1.660 hectares), block 234 plot 6086 (12.6410 hectares) and block 234 plot 6087 (35.899 hectares).

The seats in the general stands at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole

Then followed the exterior perimeter fencing of the entire facility which seats on over 120 acres of land.

After the exterior wall fencing, then the internal renovations took over with an uplift of the changing (dressing) rooms, the entire seats inside the stadium as well as the flood-lights.

The entire cost is met by the Government of Uganda.

The Mandela National Stadium Limited is a Public liability company incorporated under the laws of Uganda with two shareholders (The Ministry of Education and Sports, and the Ministry of Finance, Planning, and Economic Development).