Thursday November 23, 2023

St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende 7pm

Vipers could miss five national team players as they host URA on Thursday aiming to return to winning ways after faltering against KCCA before the international break.

Jack Komakech, Rogers Torach, Yunus Sentamu, Bright Anukani and Milton Karisa could all miss out if coach Neiva opts to rest them despite their arrival from national duty being expected less than 12 hours to the match.

In their absence, the Venoms still have enough quality to cause havoc but against a bogey side in URA, it may take some more hard work.

Building up to URA FC!!!



Time to go Inside Training as the Venoms prepare to return to action on Thursday at St Mary's Stadium against the Tax Collectors 🏟️#VIPURA | #VenomsUpdates | #OneTeamOneDream pic.twitter.com/RyJX9ahuG2 — 𝐕𝐢𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐂𝐥𝐮𝐛 (@VipersSC) November 21, 2023

Lumala Abdu, Eric Kambale, Rodrik Shamamba and Martin Kiiza are expected to lead the goal hunt with star boy Allan Okello also expected to make his debut after sitting on the bench in defeat to his former bosses.

On the other hand, URA, looking for their win in four games will miss Hudu Mulikyi who is with the national team as well.

David Obua has highlighted the importance of the game and believes preps have been well.

“We have tried to prepare well although not entirely with all boys since some were with the national team and some with their Fufa Drum teams,” he stated.

Tax Collectors last training ahead of Venoms encounter tomorrow at the St. Mary's 🏟️ Kitende at 7pm. 💪🔥⚽



Tax Payers, whom are you excited to see tomorrow?#URAFC | #OneTeamOneDream | #StartimesUPL | #VIPURA pic.twitter.com/YF9mFSuGth — URA Football Club (@URAFC_Official) November 22, 2023

“But the target to go win three points and we can’t have an excuse,” he added.

Former Vipers prodigy Hassan Kalega wants the team to win for Obua. “The last few results have been disappointing but we want to win again,” he stated. “We are playing a very tough team and must do well but we want to give our new coach his first three points,” he added.

Head-to-head (h2h) and results

In the last 22 league meetings, URA hold edge with 7 wins, 6 defeats and 9 draws.

Four of URA’s 7 wins against Vipers have come away from home. [L2, D5]

Vipers’ latest home win over URA came in 2019 when Dan Sserunkuma scored the winner in the 64th minute.

Last season’s corresponding fixture ended in a 1-1 draw with Paul Mbowa now at Vipers scoring for the tax collectors before Karim Ndugwa equaliser.