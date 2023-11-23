Gaddafi FC and Soltilo Bright Stars FC played out a two-all draw in the game played on Thursday at Gaddafi Arena.

The game saw either side take the lead at different intervals but the two teams eventually settled for a draw.

Gaddafi FC took the lead in the 27th minute through Benson Muhindo and held onto the score until the break.

However, the second half was a craze with three goals scored inside ten minutes.

Two minutes after restart, Shafik Kakande fired home a low drive thanks to Nelson Senkatuka’s donkey work from the right wing.

Senkatuka would also turn scorer four minutes later nodding past goalkeeper Andrew Ssekandi at close range.

In the 55th minute, the home side equalized through Steven Munguchi.

Bright Stars FC thought had scored the third goal through Yasin Mugume with three minutes on the clock but the referee signed for offside.

The result leaves Bright Stars FC in 12th position on 7 points while Gaddafi FC are in 7th place on 10 points.