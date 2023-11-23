FUBA Division One Finals | Result

JT Jaguar 69-71 Livingstone (Livingstone lead series 1-0)

Livingstone Basketball Club beat JT Jaguars, 71-66, in Overtime in a close Game One of the Division One Playoff Finals played at YMCA, Wandegeya on Wednesday.

With the two sides sealing spots into the National Basketball League, the two now vie for the ultimate prize of the division.

Livingstone was the better side from word go thus taking the first quarter 20-14.

The Jaguars responded by winning the second quarter 18-17 but still had a five-point deficit (37-32) going into the break.

The Jaguars returned stronger and dominated the third period 19-12 but fell back in the final quarter 12-10.

Mark Were Credit: FUBA

The game was levelled (61-61) after the fourth quarter as the two sides needed five more minutes to be separated.

When many thought the Jaguars had won the game with three seconds left on the clock, Oscar Byomuhagi made a three-point shot that eventually gave Livingstone a victory by two points.

Livingstone’s Bismark Okot Omoya filled the stats sheet with a double-double, dropping 20 points and pulling down 18 rebounds.

Byomuhangi and Diopa Durocher also reached double digits for Livingstone with 19 and 15 points respectively.

Mark Were, Ian Lubwama and Benjamin Shango all were in double digits for the Jaguars, netting 15, 14 and 10 points respectively. Shango added 14 rebounds in yet another brilliant performance.