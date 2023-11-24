Arua Hill put their administrative struggles aside to brush aside UPDF FC on Friday and register their first win of the season.

The Leopards have had a horrible start to the season due to changes in club management and the massive exodus of players.

The spill over effect from the poor administration has been evident on pitch with the team failing to put up good performances.

That was however put aside on Friday as they registered a 2-0 win over UPDF at Paridi Stadium Adjumani.

Captain Gaddafi Wahab and Rashid Abdullahi scored a goal each to guide the Kongolo to victory.

Despite winning, Arua Hill SC remain rooted to the base of the table on four points from eight games while UPDF FC drop to 11th position on 8 points.

In the other games played on Friday, Busoga United FC stunned KCCA FC at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru, coming from a goal down to win 2-1 while Maroons FC ended Express’ unbeaten run by winning 1-0 at Wankulukuku.