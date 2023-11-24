Result

Busoga United 2-1 KCCA

Emmanuel Ajo scored a late winner Busoga United beat KCCA 2-1 in a delayed game at Njeru Technical Centre.

Dominic Ayella had given the Kasasiro under new coach Abdallah Mubiru a deserved lead before Ronald Kasamba equaliser before the break.

The game kick off was delayed by more than an hour due to a heavy downpour that left the pitch flooded and unplayable.

Each half was played for only forty minutes and the second period played under minimal lightening from the floodlights.

KCCA were the better side throughout the game, created the better opportunities including one that hit the cross bar but ended up on the losing side.

With over six starters out through suspension, injuries and national duty, the Kasasiro still dominated with Ettiene Katenga, Usama Arafat, Ashraf Mugume and Ayella all coming close.

But a long ball from Man of the match Isaac Isinde found unmarked Ajo who beat the offside trap to slot home the winner with literally the last kick of the game in regulation time.

The result leaves KCCA languishing in the drop zone with only four points after eight games and face Gaddafi next in Abdallah Mubiru’s first home game.

Busoga United who now have 10 points and in 9th position will visit 16-time champions SC Villa next week.