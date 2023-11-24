Maroons FC put a halt to Express FC perfect start to the season following a 1-0 win over the Red Eagles on Friday.

In the game played on a soggy pitch at Muteesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku following a heavy downpour, the Prison Warders earned a 1-0 win.

The kick-off of the game had to delay for over 30 minutes in order to have a playable surface since the pitch had become water logged.

The decisive moment came in the 31st minute when Solomon Walusimbi found the back of the net with a ferocious strike.

The forward won the ball from about 25 yards and went for power to beat goalkeeper Abdul Kimera.

Despite efforts from the home side, Maroons FC held on to claim all three points.

The result takes Maroons FC to fifth place on 14 points while Express remain sixth on the table two points behind the Prison Warders.