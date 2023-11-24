Saturday November 25, 2023

Kakyeeka stadium, Mbarara 4pm

SC Villa make the long trip to Mbarara searching for the first win at Kakyeeka stadium since the club returned to topflight football.

The Jogoos last four visits have ended in tears with three defeats and a draw.

Mbarara City, coached by former Villa coach Wasswa Bbosa have proved a tough nut to crack despite winning just once in seven league games – four ending in stalemates and just two defeats.

Joseph Kafumbe who could return to the Villa team after sometime out through injury sounded confident of victory.

“We are motivated by our most recent result and want to build on that,” he said. “I call upon all fans to support us like they have always done and the promise to fight and get points to make them happy,” he added.

Villa will hope forwards Charles Lwanga, Ivan Bogere and Peter Onzima are in fine form to break a resilient backline that has conceded just four goals – second joint best defence in the division.

Henry Kitegenyi and Joseph Akwandanaho will be vital for the hosts who aim to climb from 12th position.