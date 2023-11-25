Saturday was the second round of the 2023 Uganda Cup with all but two matches set to be played outside Kampala City; Kampani’s Eagles vs Toyota Buffaloes at Kitante and Kyambogo vs Lifeguard Rams at Kyambogo.

I chose Eagles vs Buffaloes at Kitante for two reasons; to watch the former, promoted just this season, play their first-ever competitive home match as a premiership team, and to watch the latter, who were the busiest team of the transfer window, begin their new campaign with fresh faces.

Overall, it was a sub-par performance from both Eagles and Buffaloes. Perhaps, in part, due to the unplayable conditions of the Kitante Primary School playing field which was slippery and bumpy. But, for their own fault, both teams had poor lineouts and their activity in contact was a safety concern.

In summary, Buffaloes were the victors on the day, beating Eagles by 15-09 points.

Eagles led first in the seventh minute through mercurial flyhalf Keith Mugisha before Buffaloes took the lead ten minutes later with a try by debutant Joab Oluoch. Mugisha then struck another penalty three minutes later for Eagles to lead again. The first half was settled by Oluoch’s second try gifted to him under the uprights by Wilfred Seguya who then slotted the conversion.

Buffaloes led by 12-06 at half time.

After the break, Buffaloes did all the attacking while Eagles defended for their lives. The only points scored in the second half were penalties from Mugisha and Seguya in the forty-third and seventy-first minutes respectively.

The contesting coaches sang the same song of disappointment with their respective teams’ show on the day.

“I will just talk about the win (as the only positive from this match). Very many things didn’t go well, just a few individuals managed to do their roles right. I won’t focus more on the individuals, I need the whole team performing,” Buffaloes’ Charles Onen said.

“Honestly, if I look at the quality I know that we possess, I am disappointed about the result. It’s not the result, for me, it’s the individual and team performance. Execution was poor, maybe there was lag from last weekend, we were too excited after managing to get a good win. But yeah, it’s sport. I will take it as it has arrived and we’ll work from today,” Eagles’ Edmond Tumusiime said.

Full Uganda Cup Round 2 Results:

Tooro Lions 07-138 Heathens

Eagles 09-15 Buffaloes

Kyambogo 10-15 Rams

Mbarara Titans 00-107 Kobs

Kitgum Lions 00-71 Black Pirates

Jinja Hippos 67-12 Elgon Wolves

Mongers 17-00 Warriors