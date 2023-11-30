The word legend gets thrown around easily within Uganda Rugby circles and conversations but there is no doubt about Alex Mubiru’s legendary status.

When Mubiru announced his retirement in January 2023 after nineteen years of representing Uganda in both 7s and XVs, he was the most-capped test player with fifty-two tests. He switched to coaching to help Uganda nurture a hooker to fit into the big shoes he had left behind in that position.

Faragi Odugo, for the better part of the last five years, has been the crown prince; with Ronald Kanyanya, Nathan Bwambale, Saul Kivumbi, Joseph Tamale, and many others getting opportunities to showcase their talent.

During the inaugural tour of Tunisia in November 2023, Uganda travelled with Odugo and Bwambale as the two hookers. After the first test on Wednesday last week against a gigantic Tunisian outfit, the twenty-five-man squad was hit with an injury crisis.

Most damningly in the specialist number two position as Odugo was ruled out of the second test with a knee injury. This led to prop Collins Kimbowa being named as the designated replacement hooker for the second test on Monday. And just before kickoff, Frank Kidega was also ruled out with injury.

Retired? Never Tired.



Who do you see?



He always shows up for Uganda 🇺🇬 #FatCatsPod #NileSpecialRugby pic.twitter.com/BVrAaJ5F10 — Fat Cats Podcast 🏉🎙️ (@fatcatspod) November 27, 2023

Head coach Fred Mudoola was at that point stuck between a rock and a hard place. To either play with a handicapped squad or to risk more players on the brink of injury. Enter assistant (forwards/lineout) coach Alex Mubiru.

Because Mubiru is a hands-on coach during training sessions, he is still reasonably fit enough to lace up his boots. With that knowledge, his former Rugby Cranes teammate and mentor Mudoola asked him to step up and provide cover for the team.

Thus, Mubiru was added to the squad in the place of Kidega. He came off the bench in the last batch of second-half substitutions as Eliphaz Emong’s replacement. Ivan Kabagambe went to Emong’s position on the second row and Mubiru played prop for the remainder of the match.

We have registered 2 wins in our 2 test matches in Tunisia.



Frame 1: Test match 1



Frame 2: Test match 2 #UgandaRugby #SupportUgRugbyCranes #NileSpecialRugby pic.twitter.com/ynLHM8JLEm — Uganda Rugby Cranes (@RugbyCranes) November 27, 2023

The Rugby Cranes saw off Tunisia by 28-13 to sweep the series and return home undefeated. The two victories also saw Uganda climb into thirty-seventh place in the World Rugby Men’s Rankings.