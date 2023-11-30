Match Summary: Uganda vs. Rwanda

Rwanda 65

Uganda 66/1

Uganda won by 9 wickets

A routine nine-wicket win against fellow East Africans, Rwanda, sealed a spot for the Cricket Cranes at the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Cricket Cranes needed a win against Rwanda to be sure of their place at the twenty-team tournament in the West Indies and the USA next year.

Uganda won the toss and decided to win easily with the wickets shared by the skipper himself Brian Masaba (2/10), Henry Ssenyondo (2/1), Alpesh Ramjani (2/1) and Dinesh Nakrani (2/16) to bundle out Rwanda for 65.

Ronak Patel (18) was the only wicket to fall for Uganda in the chase with Simon Ssesazi (26) and Roger Mukasa (13) staying long enough to make history for Uganda.

The victory was enough for Uganda to become the 20th team at the 2024 T20 World Cup, the first time the cricket senior men’s team has qualified for a World Cup. The U-19 team has qualified for 3 junior editions of the World Cup but this will be the first time for the senior men to play at the World Cup.

Uganda’s performance in Namibia has gained them a rise in the Global T20 rankings from 23rd to 22nd.

The Cricket Cranes return home early Saturday morning.