Results

SC Villa 2-0 Busoga United

Bright Stars 3-1 Arua Hill

Umar Lutalo and Ronald Ssekiganda scored in either half as dominant SC Villa saw off Busoga United 2-0 at Wankulukuku on Thursday.

Lutalo who missed a penalty inside the first five minutes after a foul on man of the match Jonah Kakande made amends with an opener in the 20th minute.

The left footed playmaker struck home from inside the area after Kakande beat his markers with trickery following a brilliant cross from Hakim Kiwanuka.

Kakande was then denied by the upright while Busoga United goalie Michael Lutaaya made saves to keep the score 1-0 at halftime.

Busoga United improved after the break with Ibrahim Kayiwa dictating play but Villa remained a strong force with Ssekiganda doing the donkey work in midfield.

The lanky midfielder made the Jogoos points safe in the 74th minute after stealing possession off Kayiwa and his first time shot hit the back of the net.

The win moves Villa to 6th place with 12 points after eight games and return to action on Tuesday away to Bright Stars.

Busoga United remain drop to 11th position with as many points thanks to Bright Stars 3-1 win over Arua Hill in the other match played on Thursday.