Overview: Hajji Twahil Kiteezala, the USSSA Excellence Awards local organizing committee chairperson confirmed that the outstanding coach, sports teacher, school, MVPS (boys and girls), special recognition and fair-play awards will be given out.

Event : 1 st USSSA Excellence Awards

: 1 USSSA Excellence Awards Date : Friday, 15 th December 2023

: Friday, 15 December 2023 Start Time : 2 PM

: 2 PM Venue: Imperial Royale Hotel, Kampala

The newly launched Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) Excellence awards logo is magnificent and rich.

The black and gold craven logo has several distinct features. There are six flying stars of various sizes with a sculpture of a man heading an all-round black object, seemingly a ball.

It is simply relevant, versatile, impactful, scalable and simple; characteristics of an outstanding logo.

The USSSA Excellence Awards logo was officially unveiled to the public at Kati-Kati Restaurant, Lugogo in Kampala city on Thursday, November 30, 2023.

USSSA Excellence Awards official launch | Credit: USSSA Media

This was moments after the historic engagement workshop between Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) and USSSA at the same venue.

USSSA president Justus Mugisha, USPA boss Moses Alysad Lubega, Dr. Rev. Canon Duncans Mugumya (commissioner in charge of physical education and sports) and general secretary of ASSHU alongside other officials and members of the media graced this launch.

For starters, these inaugural awards will happen on 15th December 2023 at Imperial Royale Hotel in Kampala, commencing at 2 PM.

L-R: Zulaika Nabukeera, Dr. Rev Canon Duncans Mugumya and Justus Mugisha show off the USSSA Excellence Awards logo during the launch | Credit: USSSA Media

Hajji Twahil Kitezaala, USSSA Executive Committee member and chairperson of the USSSA Excellence Awards | Credit: USSSA Media

The Chairman organizing committee of the local organizing committee Hajji Twahil Kiteezala hinted on the essence of the awards, key among others is to reward talented sportsmen and women after a hard-toiled year.

“The relationship between USPA and USSSA has always been there. In business times, there has been tremendous growth. On behalf of the local organizing committee of the USSSA Excellence Awards, I welcome you to the first ever awards ceremony. Our athletes have participated in various events and done well. Accordingly, therefore, USSSA intends to recognize outstanding achievers which will also strengthen USSSA brand.” Hajji Kitezaala, also the USSSA 1st Vice president and chairperson Marketing committee noted.

USSSA president Justus Mugisha shows off the USSSA Excellence Awards logo during the launch at Kati-Kati Restaurant, Kampala | Credit: USSSA Media

Awards Categories:

These awards have been categorized in various clusters as; Coach of the year, sports teacher of the year, school of the year (boys and girls) – number of medals won over the year, Team of the year – MVPS for boys and girls, Fair-play award (Most disciplined team on and off the pitch), special recognition awards as well as primary schools (football, netball and volleyball).

Voting mechanism:

The voting system will see journalists, sports teachers, team captains, coaches of all schools who participated in national championship and zones all participate.

Thereafter, there will be an overall technical team that will look at outcome from all the above.

The high anticipated guest list will soon be released by the local organizing committee as well as the nominees per category.