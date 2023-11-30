With a combined seven games without victory in the last league outings, URA and Express will be desperate to put a halt on the streak when they meet on Friday.

The battle at Mehta Grounds Lugazi also sees two former teammates at Express in the early 2000s, David Obua and James Odoch come face to face in the dugout.

Obua who will take only the third match since replacing fallen Sam Timbe wants his boys to get off the mark under his reign after faltering in the last matches despite dominating play.

In the last outing, despite losing 2-0 to Vipers, Obua was impressed with his charges and wants them to continue playing the proper way confident results will come.

“We must not panic,” he said. “The boys are trying to learn how to play and I am optimistic results will come,” he added.

Odoch who saw his side lose their unbeaten run-in defeat to Maroons prays for a friendly weather condition on the afternoon.

“Our style is always affected by rain and we hope it doesn’t rain on the day,” he started. “But even if it does, we have a plan after learning from the mistakes in our last game,” he adds.

Former Express captains Enoch Walusimbi and Denis Otim will line up against their former bosses.

Head-to-head (h2h) and results

URA have won 8 of the previous 22 league meetings since 2012. [L5, D9]

Five of the 8 wins have come at home where they have suffered only two defeats to the Red Eagles [D4]