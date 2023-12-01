As curtains come down on the 2023 Singleton Match Play Challenge at Entebbe Golf Club on Saturday, there will be a Suzuki Grand Vitara Hybrid up for grabs.

As the pairs of Joseph Bogera & Kenneth Kiddu and Richard Mucunguzi & Saidi Kirarira battle for the overall bragging rights, there will be an opportunity for every golfer that takes the course at Par-3 Hole 12 to win the brand new car courtesy of CFAO Motors Uganda.

⛳🏌🏾We tee off on the green this weekend at the finale of the #SingletonMatchPlayChallenge, hosted by the @EntebbeClub1901.



Swing by for an exciting round of golf and a chance to win big – a Suzuki Grand Vitara Hybrid awaits the perfect hole-in-one golfer! #CFAOMotorsGolf. pic.twitter.com/GbFwNftoZb — CFAO Motors Uganda (@CFAOMotors_Ug) November 30, 2023

The first group will tee off as early as 7:00 a.m. but the finalists Richard Mucunguzi & Saidi Kirarira and Joseph Bogera & Kenneth Kiddu will tee off at midday.

Serwano Walusimbi & Peter Magona and Brian Manyindo & Micheal Odur who will be playing for third place will tee off at 11:10 a.m.

Singleton Grande Finale Draw

About the Suzuki Grand Vitara Hybrid

The GRAND VITARA is an impressive SUV, powered by a reliable and efficient Hybrid system, and featuring Suzuki’s unique ALLGRIP all-wheel-drive system.

Its advanced driver assistance systems make it the safest of its generation, allowing you to drive with confidence and peace of mind.

The luxurious interior, panoramic roof and generous space aboard the GRAND VITARA are the promise of great adventures for the whole family.

The Grand VITARA is perfectly equipped for the urban adventures of the 21st century