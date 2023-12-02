Uganda Senior Women’s National Football Team defied odds to hold Morocco in an international friendly match on Friday.

In the game played at played on Friday at Pere Jego Stadium, both teams settled for a one all draw.

This was the first game in charge for newly appointed Crested Cranes Head Coach Sheryl Ulanda Botes.

Uganda’s Captain Fauzia Najjemba opened the scores in the 8th minute converting from the spot after a Moroccan player held the ball in the area.

A minute later, Najjjemba slotted home but the assistant referee made a wrong call to judge her offside. The Camera replays showed she was onside.

Viola Nambi had a glorious effort to double the lead at the stroke of half time but her effort went a few inches wide.

Morocco had earlier been awarded a penalty but goalkeeper Daisy Nakaziro denied Moroccan captain Ghizlane Chebbak, saving her effort from the penalty kick as Uganda led 1-0 at halftime.

In the second half, the hosts got the equalizer through Nahla Elodie Nakkach in the 64th minute.

The two teams will face off again in another international friendly on Tuesday next week.

Uganda’s Starting XI

Daisy Nakaziro, Shakirah Nankwanga, Sumaya Komuntale, Bridget Nabisaalu, Shadia Nankya, Joan Nabirye, Phiona Nabbumba, Catherine Nagadya, Joan Ainembabazi (Lillian Kasuubo), Fauzia Najjemba (Zaina Nandede), Viola Nambi

Unused Substitutes

Proscovia Adongo, Gloria Namakula, Desire Natooro Kaitisi, Jolly Kobusinge,Justine Kizza Najjuko, Jackline Adong, Amina Nababi, Zaitun Namaganda, Kamiyati Naigaga