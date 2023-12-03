Overview: Co-sponsors of the tournament CFAO Motors had staked a Toyota Suzuki Grand Hy-brid Vitara car on par-3 hole 12 that none managed to win since there was no hole-in-one shot.

The Singleton match play Golf Challenge Season 8:

Round Six:

Finals:

Joseph Bogera & Kenneth Kiddu Lost to Richard Mucunguzi & Saidi Kirarira (3/2)

Third-place:

Serwano Walusimbi & Peter Won over Brian Manyindo & Michael Odur (1 up on 2nd Sudden Death)

The 2023 exciting Singleton match play golf challenge tournament officially came to an end on Saturday, 2nd December at the par-71 lake side Entebbe club.

The high-flying pair of Richard Mucunguzi and Saidi Kirarira won the overall gong, earning a fully paid for trip to Dubai, trophies and other goodies.

The Mucunguzi-Kirarira duo came top over Joseph Bogera & Kenneth Kiddu 3/2 with the action prematurely coming to an end on the par-3 hole 16.

The debutants in this tournament had a great championship having had a tremendous ride right from the start.

“We had the right team chemistry and preparations” the handicap 20 Kirarira, a lawyer revealed.

“The confidence kept building round after round and we made it” Kirarira who only commenced playing golf in 2020 during the COVID-19 lock-down added.

His playing mate Mucunguzi, a handicap 17 player attributed their victory to diligence.

“We worked really hard to become champions. With the right rhythm, we established a formidable team that conquered all” Mucunguzi revealed.

The losing pair (Bogera and Kiddu) earned returned air tickets to Zanzibar courtesy of Uganda Airlines.

A golfer swings during the 2023 Singleton match play challenge grand finale

Third place play-off:

Entebbe club captain Serwano Walusimbi, playing alongside Peter Magona finished third overall to win return air-tickets to Kenya’s coastal tourist city, Mombasa.

Walusimbi and Magona needed a second sudden death victory (1 up) over the hard fighting pair of Brian Manyindo & Michael Odur to finish top.

The final round witnessed as many as 175 players in action during the exciting day-long event played under sunny weather conditions.

Top performers in subsidiary cluster:

Ladies:

Patricia Mbabazi (handicap 19) scored 39 points to win the ladies’ group A (0-24 handicap) whilst Rukia Nalwoga (handicap 20) scored 34 points to take runners’ up slot.

In group B (25-48 handicap), Nice Nkubito Janda (handicap 36) scored 35 points to emerge winner. Hasifa Karungi (handicap 31) came second with 32 points.

Golf action at the par-71 Entebbe club during the 2023 Singleton match play golf challenge grand finale

Men:

In the men group A (0-9 handicap class); Robbins Mwehaire (handicap 9) scored 34 points.

For group B (10-18 handicap); Brian Omeda (handicap 15) was winner with 41 points. The runners up slot was taken by Lino Anguzu (handicap 29) with 39 points (on countback).

Jonathan Bakwega (handicap 21) scored 41 points (on countback) to topple the rest in pool C ahead of Steven Magero (handicap 25) with 41 points.

Kudakwashe Matereke (handicap 35) was outstanding in group D (handicap 29-36) with 31 points (countback).

Enoch Barata (handicap 29) came in second place with 31 points.

Side-bets:

Michael Odur won the nearest to pin prize on the par-3 hole 2.

The longest drive competition on the par-5 hole 18 was won by Jude Ochieng and Hasifa Karungi for the men and ladies respectively.

Singleton CFAO Awards of the season:

Co-sponsors of the tournament CFAO Motors had staked a Toyota Suzuki Grand Hybrid Vitara car on par-3 hole 12 that none managed to win since there was no hole-in-one shot.

Sarah Kiberu, @CFAOMotors_Ug’s Marketing & Events Coordinator, talks about the prize for a hole-in-one at the Singleton Match Play Golf Challenge finale#LeadTheShift #CFAOMotorsGolf #SingletonMatchPlayChallenge pic.twitter.com/CbrUVrgkjk — Suzuki by CFAO Motors Uganda (@suzuki_ug_) December 2, 2023

CFAO also financed the season awards for various categories.

Gerald Owino and Nduhukire pair won the smartest match play pair on the golf course.

Anne Abeja was smartest lady on the 19th hole. Morgan Otile was smartest gentleman on the 19th hole.

Samson Akankiza won the most consistent player of the season award. Paul Habyarimana was player of the season.

The overall winning pair of Saidi Kirarira and Richard Mucunguzi took home the team of the season award.

The 19th hole experience was a befitting ceremony to climax the season that started in May 2023.

Entebbe club captain Eng. Jacob Byamukama hailed the golfers, sponsors, media and other partners for a great championship.

“I would like to thank the golfing fraternity, the main sponsors UBL under the Singleton brand, all the others sponsors and partners, Entebbe club, the media and everyone for the collective role to have such a successful championship” Eng. Byamukama appreciated.

Eng. Jacob Byamukama, captain of Entebbe club tees-off on the 1st Tee-Box at Entebbe Club during the 2023 Singleton match play challenge grand finale

The Singleton golf challenge is arguably the most exciting match play challenge for amateur golfers not only in Uganda, but also, the entire East African region.

Singleton is the headline sponsor of the challenge, proudly joined by DSTV, NCBA Bank, CFAO Motors, DSTV, Afrisafe and Uganda Airlines as the other partners.

Michael Ouma and the band members entertained the members at the famous 19th hole

