Uganda Premier League | Result

URA FC 2-1 Express FC

URA FC head coach David Obua hailed Laban Tibita’s splendid game as the tax collectors beat Express at Metha Stadium in Lugazi.

Former Busoga United midfielder Tibita scored the winning goal as URA edged Express FC 2-1 in the first victory under Obua’s reign.

In a post-match interview, Obua was quick to praise Tibita and also added that he has immense potential to deliver whenever given a responsibility.

“When I told him (Tibita) you are going to play, he told me I am going to score, which he did,” Obua revealed.

“Tibita has always told me he is the best midfielder in the league. I am not surprised that he scored since he has been working hard to achieve that and I am happy for him,” he added.

“Even when he hardly had the starting place, he showed the hunger that if at all he gets a chance then he will go on and deliver.”

Obua named an unusual lineup that hardly had a forward, Tibita was entrusted to lead the team as a false nine and he played well throughout the game.

Before scoring late in the game, his early goal was cancelled proving that he had come to the game roaring to be on the scoresheet.

His goal not only gave URA maximum points but also ensured the hosts ended their three-game winless streak.

After the victory, the Tax Collectors moved to the sixth position with 13 points while Express FC is eighth with 12 points.