Result

UPDF 0-1 Vipers

Livingstone Mulondo scored the only goal of the game as Vipers edged 10-man UPDF 1-0 at Bombo to move within four points early pace setters BUL.

The defender headed home in the 10th minute off Bright Anukani ball in a game that was stopped for over thirty minutes following a heavy downpour in the Barracks.

The Venoms are now in second place with 20 points, four adrift of the Jinja giants who whitewashed Wakiso Giants 3-0 on Friday while the army side who had to play over 25 minutes with a man less after Aggrey Kirya red card remain 13th with 8 points.

Vipers’ next game is at home against Kitara on December 7 while UPDF will visit Gaddafi on the same day.