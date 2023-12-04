Overview: The Ngo League as it is called, is one of the several alumni leagues that bring together former students of elite schools that are sponsored by Guinness.

The Shooters (class of 2002-2007) of Namilyango College won the third edition of the NGO League at Kitante Sports Complex on Saturday, 2nd December 2023.

Shooters thus joined Los Bandidos and Hornbills to become the third winners of the competition after nine months of football.

Shooters receive their trophy after the climax of the 2023 NGO League at Kitante Sports Ground, Kampala

Coached by Arnold Ayoma, Shooters looked like champions since matchday one, shining brightest whenever they got onto pitch making them favourites since early on.

On the final match day, the victors capped off the day with double joy after adding the shield to the league title.

“It has been a tough season for us but we were never in doubt that we were on the right track. There were challenges but we came up with solutions. I would like to thank the players, the league management, our classmates and the league sponsors Guinness for spicing things up,” said Shooters Team Manager Joseph Kagame.

NGO 2023 action at Kitante sports ground

In Godwin Alionzi, Shooters had probably the tournament’s best player.

His ability to beat defenders with ease and an eye for goal always got Shooters on the front foot.

He finished the league with nine goals and to Shooters’ credit, the goals came from different players to get the burden off Alionzi.

The likes of Michael Musisi, William Kiggundu, James Tinkamanyire, Benon Katabira, Drake Murozi and Asaph Opio all chipped to carry the gong.

Not forgetting shot stopper Cranimer Muliiko who conceded the least goals, winning the golden glove.

2023 NGO League action

The exciting duel during the 2023 NGO League at Kitante sports ground, Kampala

They say goals win you games but defence wins championships. Shooters also had the best defence, no wonder they are in charge with the Holy Grail.

As every side is urged to have female players, Shooters had Brenda Lutalo, Jemmy Twesigye and Faridah Nassali represent the entire season to bring Guinness’ inclusivity gospel to life.

Away from the football, Guinness had in place activations, games and challenges which revellers partook in to walk away with gifts.

The night had Vipi Band grace the stage to do their thing, getting everyone on their feet to applaud them at the end of their two-hour performance.

Guinness project manager Patience Aguti hands over the medals to Shooters players

“As Guinness we are excited to be concluding this Season with a bang. We have had such an exciting experience here at the Ngo League as we connected with our consumers in the space where they are most comfortable. It has been an amazing journey indeed,” said Guinness Project Manager Patience Aguti.

The Ngo League as it is called, is one of the several alumni leagues that bring together former students of elite schools that are sponsored by Guinness.

Female fans at 2023 NGO League

Fans follow a game proceedings during the 2023 NGO League at Kitante sports ground