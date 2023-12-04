Express FC are labouring to return to winning ways after two losses in a row.

After a 1-0 narrow loss against Maroons, the Red Eagles were edged 2-1 against URA in the poor run.

Their last win came on Friday, October 27 after beating Bright Stars 1-0 at Muteesa II Stadium in Lugogo.

The dwell against BUL gives Express a chance to put an end to the poor run thus giving their fans a reason to be happy.

Express midfielder Kawooya agrees that the team has had a tough run but it’s now time to turn around things and get back on track.

“It’s not been going well for us but we need to conclude it and get back to the track,” Kawooya said.

“We have concluded training here and everyone is in good shape and looking fresh,” he added.

“About the last game, we failed to manage the game against a good footballing team. That is something we have reviewed and we have to improve.”

Kawooya acknowledges that with the backup of their mighty fans, they will turn up big and fight for the three points.

“I call upon our fans to turn up and give up all the needed support. We really need them and their energy because it pushes forward,” he concluded.

In the last UPL five games, Express has won once, drawn twice and lost two while BUL has won four and lost once.

Head to Head

2023: BUL 1-2 Express

2022: Express 1-0 BUL

2022: Express 2-1 BUL

2021: BUL FC 0-1 Express

2021: BUL 0-4 Express

2019: BUL 1-0 Express