Of the twelve teams set to compete in the HSBC World Rugby Women’s 7s Challenger Series 2024, only Uganda has not tasted the competition in history.

Belgium, Thailand, Papua New Guinea, China, Czechia, Mexico, Poland, Hong Kong China, and Paraguay featured in 2023 in Stellenbosch, South Africa while Kenya and Argentina featured in the inaugural tournament in 2022 in Santiago, Chile.

Uganda’s debut appearance will be next month (January) in Dubai, UAE during the opening round of the 2024 series. The 2023 Africa 7s bronze medalists and Safari 7s champions were drawn in Pool A for the tournament.

HSBC World Rugby 7s Challenger Series 2024 – Women’s Dubai Pools:

Pool A: Belgium, Thailand, Papua New Guinea, Uganda.

Belgium, Thailand, Papua New Guinea, Uganda. Pool B: China, Czechia, Mexico, Kenya.

China, Czechia, Mexico, Kenya. Pool C: Poland, Hong Kong China, Paraguay, Argentina.

At the end of last year’s series, Belgium was ranked second, Thailand sixth, and Papua New Guinea eleventh.

The top four teams in the standings at the end of the three rounds this year will progress to the Final Qualification tournament in Madrid, Spain at the series finale of the HSBC World Rugby 7s Series.