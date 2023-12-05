Uganda Men’s Sevens has been drawn with Kenya and Germany in Pool C of the HSBC World Rugby 7s Challenger Series opening round.

This first of three rounds will be played at The Sevens Stadium in Dubai, UAE, from January 12-14, 2023.

HSBC World Rugby 7s Challenger Series 2024 – Men’s Dubai Pools:

Pool A: Uruguay, Hong Kong China, Papua New Guinea, Georgia.

Uruguay, Hong Kong China, Papua New Guinea, Georgia. Pool B: Japan, Tonga, Chile, Portugal.

Japan, Tonga, Chile, Portugal. Pool C: Kenya, Germany, Uganda, Mexico.

Uganda has a history of rivalry with both Kenya and Germany in the 7s code of the match. Neighbours Kenya are Uganda’s all-time rivals while Germany was a hard nut to crack for six successive years.

Despite both countries having the statistical advantage, Uganda has picked crucial wins over them in the past. For example, in 2022 during the Rugby Africa Men’s 7s in Kampala and Rugby World Cup 7s in Cape Town.

Most-recent Meetings:

Uganda played against both Kenya and Germany during the 2023 Safari 7s in Nairobi, Kenya last month. Kenya beat Uganda, 17-05, in the Pool matches on Day One while Uganda got the better of Germany by 31-07 in the Bronze Medal match on Day Two.

Uganda vs Kenya in 2023 Safari 7s Uganda vs Germany in 2022 7s Challenger Series Credit: Matías Matus Acebo / Kawowo Sports

Points from the Dubai round will contribute to the cumulative standings for the entire 7s Challenger Series played in Montevideo and Munich.

The top four teams in the standings at the end of the three rounds will progress to the Final Qualification tournament in Madrid, Spain at the series finale of the HSBC World Rugby 7s Series.

