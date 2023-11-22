World Rugby has announced the dates and host cities of the eagerly anticipated 2024 7s Challenger Series. Three rounds of the men’s & women’s competitions will be held simultaneously from January until May next year.

“In 2024 we see the expansion to three rounds plus the Grand Final which will further enhance the standard of competition and provides teams with more playing opportunity. The World Rugby HSBC Sevens Challenger is a vitally important tournament that provides meaningful competition and a clear promotion pathway to reach the pinnacle HSBC SVNS,” Nigel Cass, World Rugby Chief Competitions and Performance Officer said.

The first two rounds in Dubai and Montevideo will be combined while the final round – in Krakow for the women and in Munich for the men – will be standalone on the same weekend.

Date (all 2024) Host City Host Stadium Classification 1 January 12-14 Dubai, UAE Sevens Stadium Men & Women 2 March 8-10 Montevideo, Uruguay Estadio Charrúa Men & Women 3 May 18-19 Krakow, Poland Henryk Reyman’s Municipal Stadium Women May 18-19 Munich, Germany Dantestadion Men

The top four ranked men’s and women’s teams, based on cumulative series points at the conclusion of the third round, will compete in the new high stakes promotion and relegation play-off competition at the World Rugby HSBC SVNS 2024 Grand Final in Madrid from May 31 to June 2 against the teams ranked ninth to twelfth from the HSBC SVNS.

Four successful nations from this Grand Final play-off will secure their place in HSBC SVNS 2025, while the other four teams will drop to their regional qualification tournaments to earn the right to compete in the 2025 World Rugby HSBC Sevens Challenger Series.

Both Uganda Men’s and Women’s 7s national teams qualified for 2024’s Challenger Series through their respective 2023 Africa 7s tournaments.

Kenya Shujaa (men) and Lionesses (women) are the other participating African nations.