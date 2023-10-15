Rugby Africa Women’s 7s 2023 – Bronze Medal Match

Result: Uganda 29-10 Zambia

Uganda have risen from the dead during the 2023 Rugby Africa Women’s 7s tournament to clinch a bronze medal in their last match.

They beat Zambia, 29-10, in the 3/4th place playoff match after losing the semifinal against Kenya in catastrophic fashion.

African Rugby Afrique womens sevens Olympic Qualifiers : Uganda Bronze Medal winner pic.twitter.com/Q3gIYCuABo — Rugby Afrique (@RugbyAfrique) October 15, 2023

This has provided Uganda a lifeline to keep their Olympic Games qualification campaign through the Repechage tournament which will be played next year.

It was a new-look starting seven that had Yvonne Najjuma, Maimuna Nassozi, and Rachael Mufuwa making their first starts. Grace Auma was ruled out of the tournament after sustaining a foot injury against Kenya.

Maimuna led Uganda’s charge for bronze not only with the first try and conversion of the match but also her crucial turnovers. The other standout players were Mufuwa and Sandra Amoli Lona who both stepped up to fill Auma’s void. Mufuwa scored a try and conversion while Lona scored a brace of tries.

The Repechage tournament is expected to be played around April-May next year before the Olympic Games in Paris. Uganda will field both the men’s and women’s national 7s teams at that tournament.