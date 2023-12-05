Event: ICC T20 Women’s World Cup

Teams: Zimbabwe, Namibia, Tanzania, Uganda, Kenya, Botswana, Nigeria, Rwanda

Group A: Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Kenya, Botswana

Group B: Uganda, Namibia, Rwanda, Nigeria

Consy Aweko will led the Victoria Pearls during the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifiers in Entebbe from December 7th-17th.

Uganda Cricket revealed its final 14 players for the Qualifiers with most of the squad having represented Uganda in the last two years.

Janet Mbabazi will be the Vice Captain with the experience of Kevin Awino, Rita Musamali, Immaculate Nakisuyi, Stephane Nampiina and Evelyn Anyipo in the squad.

Sarah Akiteng who missed the Kwibuka due to studies made the final cut but in a bit of a suprise Phiona Khulume missed out on selection. A very combative batting all rounder, Khulume has been in some crunch moments for the Victoria Pearls especially because she has been able to bat well with the tail and close out games. In her place, newbies Malisa Ariokot and Lorna Anyait have been favoured both of whom played beyond their age while on debut during the Kwibuka.

The new ball duties will be shared by the trio of Evelyn Anyipo, Irene Alumo and Patricia Malemikia while Sarah Akiteng, Lorna Anyait and Captain Consy Aweko are the slow bowling options.

Big things will be expected from the senior players Janet Mbabazi, Kevin Awino, Rita Musamali, Immaculate Nakisuyi and Stephane Nampiina. The last time Uganda won this type of tournament in 2017 in Namibia all of them were part of that squad and now it’s time for them to lead a new generation of players to the Globals.

Proscovia Alako has had a lean year by her standards but she can destructive at the top of the order but she needs to find a way to make sure she can compliment Kevin Awino so that they never leave Uganda chasing games due to slow starts.

The hosts know that Entebbe is a difficult ground to score runs therefore the team that knows how to accumulate runs will have an edge over the others.

The teams start to arrive on 6th December with the action slated to start on 9th December with Group A action to start things off.

Full Squad: 1. Consy Aweko (Captain), 2. Janet Mbabazi (Vice Captain), 3. Kevin Awino, 4. Rita Musamali, 5. Stephanie Nampiina, 6. Immaculate Nakisuyi, 7. Evelyn Anyipo, 8. Patricia Malemikia, 9. Irene Alumo, 10. Sarah Akiteng, 11. Malisa Ariokot, 12, Lorna Anyait, 13. Esther Iloku, 14. Proscovia Alako