Overview: To match up with the demanding vulnerable cluster in Uganda’s society, a group Divine Chess Academe was birthed on 30th January 2019.

Time immemorial, humanity has always maneuvered through the varying conditions at hand; palatable, challenging, smooth or rough.

Like a river, life manages to penetrate whichever terrain with ascension and descent, given the prevailing circumstances.

Little wonder therefore, the filthy rich, middle income, poor and the very marginalized cluster in society have endured to live given the different conditions at play.

In the challenging spheres of life where basics as food, water, clothing and shelter are hard to come by, workable solutions and mechanisms have been sought to make ends meet.

Web Ssenington with the young children as he coaches chess

Young girls under the Divine Chess Academe happily play the game of chess

Divine Chess Academe was founded by Hannington W. Ssenfuka on 30th January 2019.

One of the devoted coaches at Divine Chess Academe is Web Ssenington, a former chess player from Uganda.

This group is located in Kasubi Zone III along Hoima road in Rubaga division, Kampala city.

To Ssenington, he fronted the board game of chess as a tool to impact life in the different vulnerable communities hitherto tagged as the “Ghetto” zones.

Young children training chess at Divine Chess Academe

At Divine Chess Academe, we fronted four major areas of operation in education, health, economic empowerment and spiritual growth using the game of chess as a tool to impact positively. We have reached out to the most vulnerable children and parents through the chess game. We want to transform society for the better through good education, perfect health, economic empowerment and spiritual growth. Web Ssenington, Founder of Divine Chess Academe

Divine Chess Academe’s four key pillars; Education, Health, Economic Empowerment and Spiritual Growth

Divine Chess Academe was founded along the key objectives of building communities through chess, feeding the hungry children, rescuing the lives of orphans and vulnerable people in the rural communities of Uganda, educating the orphans and vulnerable children as well as preaching the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

To this effect, Divine Chess Academe has executed a number of out-reach programs that include Health camps in the different parts of Uganda as Kampala (Kasubi, Kisenyi, Kawaala, Naguru, Kamwokya, Kyebando, Nansana, Kiyigikwa, Namungona, Lusanja, Namuwongo, Zana and others), Nakasongola-Kalongo, Kamuli, Mayuge and lately Buyende.

Health camp in Kamuli organized by Divine Chess Academe

Divine Chess Academe health camp

Coach Web Ssenington with the young vulnerable children sharing a meal

Rich collaborations:

Divine Chess Academe has spread its network with a number of schools as Kalongo Seed Secondary School in Nakasongola – Kalongo, Chwa II Memorial School – Namungoona, Grace Primary School – Lusanja, St Mark High School – Lusanja and New Style Secondary School – Kawaala and others.

The other partners include Kind Heart Relieve, The Eade Foundation, Grace Primary School, Chwa II Memorial College, SOM Chess Academy and the Uganda Chess Federation.

School children playing the game of chess

Since 2019, Divine Chess Academe has sprouted to benefit more than 2000 children country-wide.

Among the success scripts for Divine Chess Academe entails education of six orphans, one of whom, Deborah Mayanja has just completed her primary school education (awaiting the results).

The group has donated scholastic materials to pupils and students as well as offered free sanitary pads to the vulnerable girl child.

Young children after receiving exercise books to enhance their education

Young female pupils playing chess

Shalom Kyomukama shows off the trophy and gold medal won in U-6 age category

They take part in chess competitions and the silverware cabinet is swelling with a gold medal, three silver medals, a bronze medal and a trophy apiece.

Divine Chess Academe has worked with established personalities in the chess sport as WFM Christine Namaganda, FM Moses Kawuma, media personality, marketer and chess player Aldrine Nsubuga Senior, Charles Senfuka, Bisaso and Arjen Meijeringh, among others.

WFM Christine Namaganda has worked closely with Divine Chess Academe

Web Ssenington shares a plate of food with a toddler

Challenges:

Like many organizations in the sub-sahara zone, Divine Chess Academe has encountered a number of challenges ranging from limitation of chess materials (boards, clocks), shortage of scholastic materials and lack of a training home among others.

To teach as many of the children as we can in Uganda and beyond, how to play the game of chess. Vision, Divine Chess Academe

To transform lives of the orphans and vulnerable children through teaching them chess games and preaching the Gospel of Jesus to them Mission, Divine Chess Academe

Sharleez Kyomugisha shows off her silver medal in the U-9 category

Graces Nantongo smiles as she shows off her medals in the U-18 category. She won bronze in 2021 and silver in 2022.

Web Ssenington provides an elder with soda and flour for a meal

Divine Chess Academe session at the American Center in Kampala