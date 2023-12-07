Overview:
To match up with the demanding vulnerable cluster in Uganda’s society, a group Divine Chess Academe was birthed on 30th January 2019.
Time immemorial, humanity has always maneuvered through the varying conditions at hand; palatable, challenging, smooth or rough.
Like a river, life manages to penetrate whichever terrain with ascension and descent, given the prevailing circumstances.
Little wonder therefore, the filthy rich, middle income, poor and the very marginalized cluster in society have endured to live given the different conditions at play.
In the challenging spheres of life where basics as food, water, clothing and shelter are hard to come by, workable solutions and mechanisms have been sought to make ends meet.
Divine Chess Academe was founded by Hannington W. Ssenfuka on 30th January 2019.
One of the devoted coaches at Divine Chess Academe is Web Ssenington, a former chess player from Uganda.
This group is located in Kasubi Zone III along Hoima road in Rubaga division, Kampala city.
To Ssenington, he fronted the board game of chess as a tool to impact life in the different vulnerable communities hitherto tagged as the “Ghetto” zones.
At Divine Chess Academe, we fronted four major areas of operation in education, health, economic empowerment and spiritual growth using the game of chess as a tool to impact positively. We have reached out to the most vulnerable children and parents through the chess game. We want to transform society for the better through good education, perfect health, economic empowerment and spiritual growth.Web Ssenington, Founder of Divine Chess Academe
Divine Chess Academe was founded along the key objectives of building communities through chess, feeding the hungry children, rescuing the lives of orphans and vulnerable people in the rural communities of Uganda, educating the orphans and vulnerable children as well as preaching the Gospel of Jesus Christ.
To this effect, Divine Chess Academe has executed a number of out-reach programs that include Health camps in the different parts of Uganda as Kampala (Kasubi, Kisenyi, Kawaala, Naguru, Kamwokya, Kyebando, Nansana, Kiyigikwa, Namungona, Lusanja, Namuwongo, Zana and others), Nakasongola-Kalongo, Kamuli, Mayuge and lately Buyende.
Rich collaborations:
Divine Chess Academe has spread its network with a number of schools as Kalongo Seed Secondary School in Nakasongola – Kalongo, Chwa II Memorial School – Namungoona, Grace Primary School – Lusanja, St Mark High School – Lusanja and New Style Secondary School – Kawaala and others.
The other partners include Kind Heart Relieve, The Eade Foundation, Grace Primary School, Chwa II Memorial College, SOM Chess Academy and the Uganda Chess Federation.
Since 2019, Divine Chess Academe has sprouted to benefit more than 2000 children country-wide.
Among the success scripts for Divine Chess Academe entails education of six orphans, one of whom, Deborah Mayanja has just completed her primary school education (awaiting the results).
The group has donated scholastic materials to pupils and students as well as offered free sanitary pads to the vulnerable girl child.
They take part in chess competitions and the silverware cabinet is swelling with a gold medal, three silver medals, a bronze medal and a trophy apiece.
Divine Chess Academe has worked with established personalities in the chess sport as WFM Christine Namaganda, FM Moses Kawuma, media personality, marketer and chess player Aldrine Nsubuga Senior, Charles Senfuka, Bisaso and Arjen Meijeringh, among others.
Challenges:
Like many organizations in the sub-sahara zone, Divine Chess Academe has encountered a number of challenges ranging from limitation of chess materials (boards, clocks), shortage of scholastic materials and lack of a training home among others.
To teach as many of the children as we can in Uganda and beyond, how to play the game of chess.Vision, Divine Chess Academe
To transform lives of the orphans and vulnerable children through teaching them chess games and preaching the Gospel of Jesus to themMission, Divine Chess Academe