Bright Anukani scored twice to help Vipers SC overcome Kitara FC as the two teams faced off on Thursday at St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

The Venoms had to come from a goal down to edge a resilient Kitara side who had taken an early lead through Jude Ssemugabi.

The lanky forward fired the Royals into the lead in the 14th minute tapping home from Denis Omedi’s cutback pass.

The hosts levelled matters three minutes before the break with Anukani converting from the spot after Yunus Sentamu had been fouled in the area.

At the start of the second half, Vipers made a double change with Ashiraf Mandela and Allan Okello replacing Siraje Ssentamu and Eric Kambale.

Three minutes after restart, Okello made a run from the halfway line before setting up Anukani who made to mistake to slot the ball into the back of the net.

Kitara thought they had earned a point deep into stoppage time when Ramathan Dudu headed in Living Kabon’s cross but the first assistant referee wrongly called for offside.

The result means Vipers SC stay second on 23 points while Kitara FC stay third on 19 points.