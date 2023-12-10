Match Summary:

Rwanda 87/7

Uganda 89/4

Uganda won by 6 wickets

Victoria Pearls started their quest for a Global Qualifiers spot with a clinical six-wicket win against fellow East Africans Rwanda at the Lakeside Oval in Entebbe.

Uganda won the toss and elected to bowl first but they were made to have a few regrets about that decision with Marvielle Uswase (35) tearing Evelyn Anyipo to shreds in the second over but some quick thinking from Consy Aweko turned the tide when she introduced herself in the attack to slow things down.

Lorna Anyait and Janet Mbabazi combined in a mean spell of eight overs giving away just 27 runs with Mbabazi picking up 3/14.

Rwanda were in a good position at 49/0 inside 10 overs but failed to capitalise on a good start and failed to kick on, finishing on 87/7 in their 20 overs.

In the chase, Proscovia Alako walked off early due to an injury but Janet Mbabazi (31) chipped away at the total with Kevin Awino (11) and despite Stephanie Nampiina not contributing, Rita Musamali (30) came out of the block hard taking the game to the Rwandans to ensure that there was no repeat of what happened in the Kwibuka final.

Uganda cruised to victory in front of a passionate home crowd.

In the same group, Nigeria pushed Namibia to the wall with the Southern Africans holding on to win by 9 runs.

Uganda take on Namibia on Tuesday while Nigeria face off with Rwanda.