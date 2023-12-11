URA FC head coach David Obua is changing the playing style at the club.

The playing style has attracted a few people who enjoy free-flowing football but he is not happy with the sloppy goals being conceded.

The Tax Collectors secured a 4-1 victory against Arua Hill SC in the Uganda Premier League at Metha Stadium in Lugazi on Sunday evening.

URA conceded an early goal in the sixth minute thanks to Mansoor Safi who tapped home Reagan Mpadde’s delivery from the left flank.

“We started again very poorly and I am still thinking hard to see how we can stop conceding sloppy goals,” Obua revealed.

Ibrahim Dada and Joseph Ssemujju (hattrick) responded well to give the home side maximum points from the match.

“However the boys came back strong as we kept pushing. I am grateful for the character, they are always pushing but I also require them to retain the ball better,” he added.

“We need to take care of the ball and retain it more than we did because we are losing the ball even when we do not have to.

“It is being too sloppy and being careless with the ball and that’s not good with a team that plays this style of play because whenever you lose the ball you are punished.”

URA FC is glued in the seventh on the log with 16 points after playing 11 games in the ongoing season.

The Tax Collectors will return to action on Thursday, December 21 as they visit Busoga United at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.