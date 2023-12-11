Overview: Besides trophies, there is money for the outstanding players in the 2023 Uganda Open international Squash tournament from the quarter final stage. The best male and female players will each pocket $1500 apiece.

Event : 2023 Uganda Open International Squash championship

: 2023 Uganda Open International Squash championship Dates : 13 th to 16 th December

: 13 to 16 December Venue: Rock Classic Hotel, Tororo

The Squash community in Uganda and the rest of the world will in the next days be stationed in the Eastern Uganda district of Tororo.

This will be during the 2023 Uganda Open International Squash Championship at Rock Classic Hotel.

Squash players from the hosts Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, Zambia, Swaziland and Nigeria will take part in this tournament.

The tournament was officially launched on Monday, December 11, 2023 at the Kampala Club Limited courts in the heart of Uganda’s capital city.

Some of the Squash players set to take part in the 2023 Uganda International Squash tournament | Credit: David Isabirye

Some of the players as well as officials from the Uganda Squash Rackets Association (USRA) led by the president John Bosco Tamwesigire Ahibisimbwe, National Council of Sports (NCS) and main partner, Rock Classic Hotel graced the launch.

“We are more than ready to host the 2023 Uganda Open International Squash tournament at the Rock Classic Hotel in Tororo. The facilities to be used are world class and every preparations have progressed well. We thank our main partners, National Council of Sports and Rock Classic Hotel. We shall also hold a capacity building workshop that will be graced by president of the African Squash Federation” Tamwesigire remarked.

Safinah Mugide, seed 5 Uganda Squash player | Credit: David Isabirye

One of the players on team Uganda Safinah Mugide expressed readiness to take part in this tournament.

“I have been training well and I am physically and mentally ready for the task at hand” Mugide, a seed five female player remarked.

National Council of Sports representative James Kasumba lauded the USRA management for staging such a magnificent tournament.

He notified that NCS has injected as much as Ug.shs 80,000,000 to ensure the successful organization of the tournament.

“We are humbled by USRA for having organized such an international tournament. As NCS, we are mandated to promote such competitions that help talents grow and glow. We vow to continue associating with you at all times” Kasumba noted.

Some of the trophies to be rewarded at the 2023 Uganda Open International Squash tournament | Credit: David Isabirye

Tororo Rock Classic representative Issa Seremba reaffirmed their readiness to host the tournament successfully.

“Everything is fully in place to have a successful 2023 Uganda International Open Squash tournament. From the playing courts, sitting area, accommodation facilities, meals to the swimming pool, security and others, everything is in place. We promise a very successful championship” Seremba promised.

Rwanda’s Emmanuel Amuri | Credit: David Isabirye

L-R: Hibat Ingabire, Emmanuel Amuri and Natasha Umera Gatete, all from Rwanda | Credit: David Isabirye

Rwanda’s Emmanuel Amuri expects a competitive tournament but vows to punch above weight to be on the podium.

“Uganda Open International Squash tournament has always been very competitive because there are many good players. I will give my best to be on the podium” Amuri stated.

Besides trophies, there is money for the outstanding players from the quarter final stage.

The best male and female players will each pocket $1500 apiece.