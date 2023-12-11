URA FC forward Joseph Ssemujju longs to increase his goal-scoring tally as the ongoing 2023/24 season unfolds.

Semujju was on song as the Tax Collectors thrashed hapless Arua Hill 4-1 in a Uganda Premier League clash played at Metha Stadium in Lugazi on Sunday.

In a post-match interview, Semujju told URA FC media that he has been in a long goal drought but now he longs to net more goals.

“I want to score more goals so that I help my team improve its results,” Semujju noted.

“I have in a goal drought but am glad the three goals will put it to an end. Since the start of the season, these were my first goals and I think it’s the start of many goals,” he added.

“I want to thank my teammates for the hard work. We were in a position where we needed to win the game, especially after the loss we suffered against NEC.”

Even with a victory, URA FC is seventh on the log with 16 points after playing 11 games.

Next on the menu, the Tax Collectors will be on the road to play Busoga United on Thursday, December 21.