KCCA FC returned to the winning rails on Tuesday after defeating Soltilo Bright Stars FC at MTN-Omondi Stadium under the floodlights.

The Lugogo based outfit came into this game on the back of a 2-1 win loss to Mbarara City FC.

Whereas KCCA FC have been inconsistent since the start of the season, there has been some positivity at home.

And indeed for the third game in a row, the Kasasiro Boys made home advantage count, bagging a 3-0 win.

Usama Arafat Kizza, Muhammad Shaban and substitute Emmanuel Loki scored a goal each for KCCA FC.

Usama opened the scoring in the 37th minute heading home from Etienne Katenga’s delivery.

Shaban nearly doubled the lead for the home side at the stroke of halftime but his effort from distance rattled off the crossbar.

He would later register his name on the score sheet in the 80th minute to take his goal tally to eight this season.

Loki put the icing on the cake with his first goal for the club in the 89th minute.

Victory takes KCCA FC out of the drop zone on 10 points while Bright Stars FC remain 11th with as many points.