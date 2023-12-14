Overview: Geoffrey Onapa and Allan Ejiet Olokotum (200 points) leads the standings for the men. Peace Busingye is aloft the women leaderboard with 308 points.

Event : 2023 National Beach Volleyball Championship

: 2023 National Beach Volleyball Championship Dates: 16 th – 17 th December

16 – 17 December Venue: Kalanoga Resort, Busabala

The 2023 Uganda national beach volleyball championship will be last event on the calendar of Uganda Volleyball Federation (UVF) in the year.

This championship will be held on the weekend of 16th to 17th December at Kalanoga Resort in Busabala, Wakiso District.

Top players in the country will use this platform to unravel the current national lead rankings.

The top men players include Geoffrey Onapa and Allan Ejiet Olokotum (200 points), Daudi Okello and Matthew Mwenyi (165 points), John Bosco Thembo and Emmanuel Mululi (153 points), Joseph Ojangole and Samuel Luis Engwau (128 points) as well as Innocent Ayo (105 points).

For the women top ranked players, Peace Busingye leads the standings with 308 points.

She is followed by Margaret Namyalo (210 points), Nancy Sombei (188 points), Kauthar Kagoya (186 points) as well as the duo of Catherine Ainembabazi and Barbara Najjuma with 185 points.

Sharon Pajije sets up Amuron Credit: Dennis Kasasa

History:

The National Beach Volleyball Championship started in the year 2000.

The inaugural winners were Ayub Asinga and Bob Alex Ewange Bob (men) as well as Christine Amony Okot and Alice Gitta (women).

Since that time, the championship has run for 14 editions with the last one in the year 2015.

Emmanuel Kato and Nicholas Dheyongera (men) and Christine Alup and Peace Busingye won in 2015.

The championship fetches higher scores capped at 150 points unlike the regular beach volleyball tours with 100 maximum points.

Past Champions:

2015: Emmanuel Kato & Nicholas Dheyongera (Men); Christine Alupo & Peace Busingye (Women)

2014: Ambrose Okello Otwao & Dickens Otim (Men): Irene Adeke & Sharon Pajije (Women)

2013: Hannington Nsubuga & Isaac Omedo (Men); Diana Agaba Businge & Alice Okecho (Women)

2012: Luke Eittit & Emmanuel Kato (Men); Andrina Namatta & Mercy Tabitha (Women)

2011: Ambrose Okello & Dickens Otim (Men); Andrina Namatta & Mercy Tabitha (Women)

2010: Jude Abigaba & Hannington Nsubuga (Men); Andrina Namatta & Mercy Tabitha (Women)

2009: Tonny Peter Lakony & Ambrose Okello Otwao (Men); Diana Agaba Businge & Josephine Nammanda (Women)

2008: Amon Ainebyona & Luke Eittit (Men); Sophie Nuwagaba & Shilla Omuriwe (Women)

2007: Amon Ainebyona & Luke Eittit (Men); Diana Agaba Businge & Josephine Nammanda (Women)

2006: Perellinos Kamugasha & Peter Tonny Lakony (Men); Sophie Nanyonga & Shilla Omuriwe (Women)

2005: Hannington Nsubuga & Gadafi Tamale (Men); Sophie Nanyonga & Harriet Ssali (Women)

2004: Joseph Eyatu & Johnson Kawenyera (Men); Dorothy Nampiima & Harriet Ssali (Women)

2003: Tonny Peter Lakony & Hannington Nsubuga (Men); Dorothy Nampiima & Harriet Ssali (Women)

2002: Not Held

2001: Not Held

2000: Ayyub Asinga & Bob Alex Ewange (Men); Christine Amony Okot & Alice Gitta (Women)