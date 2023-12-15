Over 200 golfers are expected to take the course of Entebbe Club on Saturday, 16th December at the MTN Grand Tee of Tees.

As curtains fall on this year’s MTN Monthly Tee, a brand new Toyota Land Cruiser 300 will be up at stake for a hole-in-one at par-3 Hole 8.

Order of Merit

Michael Mone is in charge of the Men’s category and will be eyeing the overall title as he leads the order of merit with a nett score of 805 from 11 rounds and 569 from the best 8 rounds.

In second place is Adoch Luwum who has played ten of the eleven rounds returning a nett score of 724 and 571 from his best 8 rounds.

Peter Apel who has played all the eleven rounds closely follows in third place. Apel has a total nett score of 799 and has a total of 571 in his best 8 rounds.

In the Women’s Category, Bridget Basiima who has played all eleven rounds leads with a nett score of 820 and 576 from her best 8 rounds. Maxi Byenkya is a close second with 835 after 11 rounds while her best 8 totals to 580 and in third place is Maureen Akura who has played 10 rounds with a total nett score of 738 and 581 from her best rounds.

MTN Monthly Tee Order of Merit

Tee Off Time

Order of Merit leader Mone will tee off at 9:10 a.m. alongside Jimmy Adiga, Peter Kagumya and club chairman Jacob Byamukama. Second-placed Luwum will tee off at 7:20 a.m. along with Joseph Adrapi, Harry Hakiza and Emma Tayebwa while third-place Apel tees off at 12:30 p.m. along with Charles Odere, Samsom Agamire and James Eyul.

Women’s Order of Merit leader Basiima will tee off as early as 7:30 a.m. along with Evelyn Atukunda, Johnson Dairo and Obitre Gama, second-place Byenkya tees off at 9:00 a.m. alongside Morgan Otile, Herbert Opolot and Jonathan Bakwega while third-place Okura tees off at 9:20 a.m. alongside Jordan Byarugaba, Ivan Setimba and Stephen Magero.

MTN Grand Tee of Tees Draw

About the Toyota Land Cruiser 300

With a 70-year heritage of off-roading, the all-new Toyota Land Cruiser 300 is more powerful than ever.

The king of 4×4 features newly developed turbocharged V6 gasoline and diesel engines. Both offer significantly improved power, torque and efficiency.

Going on an adventure will never be easier thanks to the multi-terrain selection (MTS) with an automatic mode that allows you to drive on all types of road surfaces. The strong chrome grille and the high gloss 20’’ alloy wheels give to the LC300 a bold and elegant design.

With a practical interior and a palatial comfort, travel in luxury with up to 7 passengers and all their luggage.

In addition, this SUV is a rare technological feat in terms of power, safety and convenience features, including the 12.3″ multimedia infotainment system (depending on the version).