The long-awaited day has come as Titus Tugume will lock horns with American Louis in an international Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fight at Freedom City.

Former kickboxer Tugume is confident of bagging all bragging rights of the fight since he is sure of the home crowd that has always backed him fully.

In the pre-fight interview, Tugume said that he has always wished for this moment to have an international MMA fight and he can not wait to take hold of his gold medal.

”I am going to give my best and ensure that I take home the gold medal after knocking out Louis,” he told the press.

”I have longed for this moment for such a moment and I will do all it takes to get hold of the medal,” he added.

After the weight-in event, it was revealed that Tugume was 78.2 Kg while Loius was 76.8 Kg. It’s from this point that the 38-year-old seeks to knock out the American fighter.

”I want to knock out this guy. I have prepared well and expect a good performance. I hardly want to prolong the fight so I will be working hard to throw him out as early as possible.”

In the six fights by Tugume, he has won only three but today’s fight gives him a chance to secure his maiden belt in MMA.

Louis poses a minor threat to the UPDF soldier in Tugume since he ranked 148th in the pecking order of Florida’s MMA fighters.