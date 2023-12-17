AUUS Games 2023 | Basketball

UCU 69-65 Bugema University

Kampala University 69-63 Makerere

UCU Canons registered a 69-63 victory against Bugema University in the 2023 AUUS Games played in Mukono on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

UCU fought from down to secure a victory in the opening game after an overtime.

The hosts had a slow start to the game and after the second quarter, they were trailing by 12 points (31-19).

At half-time, the heavens opened and the players were called off the unplayable court. After 45 minutes the game resumed as both sides returned to fight for bragging rights.

Nicholas Natuhereza’s troops returned with the required confidence and at the end of the fourth quarter the game was levelled at 59-59 and the game was sent into overtime.

At full-time the heist was done and UCU were the winner by four points as the home crowd erupted in jubilation.

Shortly after the game, Natuhereza credited his troops for the hard work but also revealed that a slow start nearly cost them.

”We started on a slavish note and had many points to chase,” he said.

”The boys later picked up, fought hard, and helped us to win the game. We now shift the focus to the next game against Makerere and am confident we shall win,” he added.