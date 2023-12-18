MTN Uganda concluded a year of golfing excellence with the successful staging of the MTN Grand Tee of Tees at Entebbe Golf Club, East Africa’s oldest golf facility.

Bridget Basiima topped a large field to claim the MTN Grand Tee of Tees on Saturday, December 16. Playing off handicap 14, Basiima returned a nett score of 64 to be crowned the overall winner of the last MTN Monthly Tee of 2023. It was Basiima’s best score over the 12 rounds.

With that score on the final round of the MTN Monthly Tee, the medical student at Mildmay Institute of Health Sciences sealed the Ladies’ Overall Order of Merit title ahead of Maureen Okura.

MTN Uganda’s Andrew Bugembe (L) hands over the trophy to Michael Monne as CFAO Motors’ Sarah Kiberu (R) looks on

Meanwhile, Michael Monne sealed the Men’s Order of Merit following his consistent rounds in the months leading to his crowning on Saturday.

No Hole-in-One

On the day, no golfer claimed the brand new Toyota Land Cruiser 300 VXR staked by CFAO Motors Uganda on Hole 8.

However, several golfers who had hit aces on different occasions during the year were awarded certificates handed over by club chairman Jacob Byamukama in recognition of achieving the difficult feat of hitting a hole-in-one.

Recognizing the sharp shooters. 🏌🏿‍♀️🎯



Entebbe Club rewards all the members who have registered a hole-in-one over the years. 🏆🫱🏿‍🫲🏾#KawowoUpdates pic.twitter.com/cjGFbcMj10 — Kawowo Sports (@kawowosports) December 16, 2023

Club Halfway House

In April 2023, MTN Uganda and Entebbe Club announced a partnership that would see the Telecommunication giants finance some infrastructure development at the facility including the renovation of the Clubhouse and construction of the Halfway House.

On Saturday before the 19th Hole experience, MTN Uganda Chief Executive Officer, Sylvia Mulinge, unveiled the foundation stone for the construction of the Halfway House near Hole 10.

The unveiling of the foundation stone plaque by MTN Chief Executive Officer, Sylvia Mulinge Entebbe Municipality Mayor Fabrice Rulinda (L) and MTN Uganda CEO Sylvia Mulinge at the unveiling of the laying of the foundation stone at the Halfway House at Entebbe Club on 16th December 2023

“Together, we’re unstoppable,” stated Mulinge. “Tonight is not only the culmination of a golf tournament; it’s a celebration of what we’ve achieved together this year. In April 2023, MTN Uganda partnered with the Entebbe Club, pledging an investment of close to Ugx 1 billion, consisting of operational and infrastructural support, over three years. This investment includes the much-anticipated laying of the foundation stone for the MTN Halfway House, symbolizing our commitment to the growth of golf in Uganda. This significant milestone was achieved earlier today,” she added

Mulinge said that by mid-next year, the Halfway House would be complete.

MTN Grand Tee of Tees | Results

OVERALL WINNER: Bridget Basiima h/c 14 – 64 nett c/b

WINNER GROUP A MEN: Richard Oloka h/c 8 – 67

RUNNER UP: Allan Muhereza h/c 5 – 74

WINNER GROUP B MEN: Enock Nuwagaba h/c 12 – 71

RUNNER UP: Daniel Opwonya h/c 16 – 71

WINNER GROUP C MEN: Saidi Kirarira h/c 20 – 64

RUNNER UP: Geoffrey Odur h/c 19 – 66

WINNER GROUP D MEN: Richard Mugisha h/c 30 – 76

RUNNER UP: Ronald Gayiya h/c 36 – 79

WINNER GROUP A LADIES: Maureen Okura h/c 17 – 73

RUNNER UP: Anne Abeja h/c 14 – 78

WINNER GROUP B: Diana Nabukenya h/c 19 – 69

RUNNER UP: Nice Janda h/c 36 – 70

WINNER SENIORS: Sean Kinsella h/c 14 – 72

WINNER GUESTS: Bruce Aijuka h/c 14 – 64 c/b

LONGEST DRIVE MEN: Twinemanzi Tumubwenee

LONGEST DRIVE LADIES: Peace Kabasweka

NEAREST TO THE PIN MEN: Daniel Opwonya

NEAREST TO THE PIN LADIES: Peace Kabasweka