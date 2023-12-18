Overview: Over thirty youth football educators completed the course whose instructors came from the Netherlands; Mark Schuurman (chief instructor) who is working alongside Ernesto Spruyt (from Tungaio) and Kevin Kanu of Sparta Rotterdam.

Uganda Youth Football Association (UYFA) in conjunction with Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) organized a successful youth football educators’ course at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru in Buikwe district.

This course is to help FUFA discover coaches with potentials to take on Instructors course and become trainers of trainees.

Instructors with officials and the female participants pose for a group photo after the course

The closing ceremony was graced by Federation of Uganda Football Associations Deputy CEO – Football, Decolas Kiiza Hantali who appreciated UYFA and the main instructors for organizing this course.

This course has come just after the release of our (FUFA) Technical master plan where we have amongst other things, the coach’s development pass way. This is a starting point in our desire to have coaches at all levels that is why we Cal it a pass way because we have coaches for the Youths in various age categories then coaches for the adult also in various categories until we go to our senior National team. It is a good beginning; it is in line with our technical master plan and we shall have many of these courses. Being taught is one thing, these People from Netherlands have given in their time, energy and knowledge but for us to put it into practice is what matters most so this is the start of training coaches Educators. Decolas Kiiza Hantali, FUFA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) – Football

Siraje Kabuye (middle) shows off his certificate

Uganda Youth Football Associations chairman, Roberts Kiwanuka said that organizing this course as the Association wraps up the year is a bigger achievement.

This is one of the achievements we have had this as far as capacity builds concerned because we have organized a pre-educator’s course. We see that we have laid a foundation where FUFA will start to select people with skills and quality to train them and become instructors, and we this as a success. We as Uganda Youth Football Associations, we have many programs, and one of them is governance to see that we organize management, professionalism and standards of football because before you go to train the kids, we need qualified coaches and who knows what to do as we search for international knowledge and that is why we have brought these people from Netherlands to come and teach football our coaches and add on their knowledge. Roberts Kiwanuka, chairman – Uganda Youth Football Associations (UYFA)

Shivan Precious Nabudde (middle) shows off her certificate flanked by Roberts Kiwanuka (Right) and Decolas Kiiza

We came here to inspire Ugandan coach educators, especially youth coaches, about how we teach children to play football in Netherlands. It went very well, it is not only about football but also important to train young people to know life skills, problem solving and quick thinking because football is a great way to do that. We found that coaches were eager to learn and very engaged in the course so we believe that they will now put the knowledge into use to benefit the country to have not only better players but also good human beings. This is the second time that we are having youth coaches’ course, and next week, we will have an evaluation meeting with FUFA officials to see that we take the next step. Mark Schuuman, Instructor

The youth football educators were taken through theory and practical sessions by Mark Schuurman from Netherlands who was the chief instructor of the course assisted by Ernesto Ernesto Spruyt from Tungaio and Kevin Kanu of Sparta Rotterdam.

Molly Auma (Middle) shows off her certificate

Among the participants were UYFA U15 National defending champions (Kampala Galaxy Soccer Academy) coaches, Serge Moshe Makanga Maiklish and Maiklish Abdul Makanga, Acholi Province coach, Geoffrey Akena, UYFA Technical director none other than Peter Sserumaga.

Four female participants turned up and successfully completed the course. Molly Auma, Lydia Nabakooza, Sharifah Nantumbwe, and Shivan Precious Nabude are the female participants.

Faisal Abubaker Nsubuga (middle) shows off his certificate

Participants:

Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza – Buganda Region

Alex Kalema – Buganda Region

Sirajje Kabuye – Buganda Region

Dennis Wassago – Buganda Region

Emmanuels Mbalire – Buganda Region

Ali Kiggundu – Buganda Region

Stone Kyambadde – Kampala Region

William Kyeswa – Buganda Region

Sammy Maloba – Buganda Region

Richard Lukyamuzi – Western Region

Timothy Namanya – Western Region

Peter Sserumaga – Kampala Region

Godfrey Magoba – Buganda Region

David Gilbert Mwaka Agwer – Northern Region

Bugeza Josiah – Kampala Region

Geoffrey Ngalire – Eastern Region

Shivan Precious Nabudde – Kampala Region

Isaac Tumusiime – Kitara Region

Umar Kasajjage – Buganda Region

Meddy Wokorach – Northern Region

Serge Moshe Makanga Maiklish – Kampala Region

Hassan Zungu – Eastern Region

Kaddu Badru Mukasa – Kampala Region

Morgan Samuel Kibuuka – Eastern Region

Maiklish Abdul Makanga – Kampala Region

Natala Dezi Zaale – Eastern Region

Sharifah Nantumbwe – Kampala Region

Lydia Nabakooza – Kampala Region

Erebu John Micheal – North East Region

Richard Opio – Northern Region

Molly Auma – Northern Region

Muhammad Gibugonyi – Buganda Region

Faisal Nsubuga – Kampala Region

Robert Lubega – Kampala Region

Moses Musoke – Kampala Region

Geofrey Akena – Northern Region

Okot Alphonse Abude – Kitara Region