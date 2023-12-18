AUUS Games 2023 | Netball Results

UCU Angels 115-08 Bishop Stuart

Kyambogo 28-44 Nkumba

MUBS 63-12 Bishop Stuart

Victoria 82-14 Mountain of the Moon

UCU Angels humiliated Bishop Stuart in a huge 115-8 victory in the ongoing AUUS Games 2023 in Mukono on Sunday afternoon.

UCU came into the game as favourites since they hold the gold medal in Netball in the previous AUUS tournament.

With the backing of the home crowd, UCU had a great start as they limited Bishop Stuart to only four goals in the first half as the score read 64-4 going into the long break.

In the third quarter, Bishop Stuart scored only one goal as UCU kept widening the score to 89-5 in a one-sided duel.

At the end of the game, UCU won the game by 97 goals (115-8) sending a warning to other teams taking part in the tournament.

UCU, KU match called off

The game between UCU and Kampala University was called off after the tournament officials spotted ìrregularies with the latter’s team sheet.

This website understands that the officials stopped Kampala University’s players from taking part in the game citing that many of those were not students while others were done graduating.

UCU Angels captain Linda Muzigo insists the team is ready to face any opponent because they have had good preparations.

“We are the UCU Angels and we are the good side. We had good preparations ahead of the tournament and I have a lot of confidence in the girls that is why I proudly say that we are ready to take on whoever comes our way,” she said.