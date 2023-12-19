Al Ahly’s journey in the Fifa Club World Cup came to end after a painful 2-0 defeat to Brazilian side Fluminense on Tuesday.

Following a goalless first half in which the African champions dominated proceedings, they conceded late to bow out.

South African Percy Tau who had a good game then turned villain when he brought down Marcelo in the area with Jhon Arias converting the penalty to give Flu a 71st-minute lead.

Second half substitute John Kennedy then sealed victory for the Brazilians with a second goal in the closing stages and now the newly-crowned South American champions are one win away from completing a fairytale story in Friday’s Club World Cup finale.

They will face the winner between European and English Champions Manchester City or Japanese’s Urawa Reds.

