Al Ahly’s journey in the Fifa Club World Cup came to end after a painful 2-0 defeat to Brazilian side Fluminense on Tuesday.

Following a goalless first half in which the African champions dominated proceedings, they conceded late to bow out.

South African Percy Tau who had a good game then turned villain when he brought down Marcelo in the area with Jhon Arias converting the penalty to give Flu a 71st-minute lead.

Not the result we wanted 🔴 pic.twitter.com/l0A7KX0rXF — Al Ahly SC 🇬🇧 (@AlAhlyEnglish) December 18, 2023

Second half substitute John Kennedy then sealed victory for the Brazilians with a second goal in the closing stages and now the newly-crowned South American champions are one win away from completing a fairytale story in Friday’s Club World Cup finale.

They will face the winner between European and English Champions Manchester City or Japanese’s Urawa Reds.